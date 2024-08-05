Donald Trump's Combover Holds On For Dear Life In New Rally Photo

Donald Trump's hair has been the topic of many conversations over the years and he gave folks more gossip fodder at a rally in Georgia on August 3 amid his 2024 presidential campaign. While passionately speaking to the crowd, his wispy combover, which started to flop in his 70s, could be seen waving in the wind and threatening to upend itself. At a previous rally in Michigan, Trump joked about his unusual hairstyle as he looked at himself on the big screen, according to Fox News. "That's very severe, that combover that's a severe sucker," he told the crowd. "It looks OK from the other side, but that is very severe. I apologize. Man, I looked up there, I said, 'Whoa, look at that.' Wow. That's like a work of art," Trump continued.

Back in 2018, The Guardian caught the former POTUS' hair flapping in the wind on his walk to Air Force One. As Trump ascended the stairs, the mighty breeze separated his strands to reveal his scalp. "i admire a man that can cover 90 per cent of his head with 30 per cent of his hair," a YouTuber quipped. Another wrote, "I've seen balding but never in my life have I seen balding just in the back of someone's head WTF!" What could be the cause of the mysterious patch of missing hair? Well, according to an expert, Trump might've paid to surgically move some of his golden locks around.