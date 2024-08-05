Donald Trump's Combover Holds On For Dear Life In New Rally Photo
Donald Trump's hair has been the topic of many conversations over the years and he gave folks more gossip fodder at a rally in Georgia on August 3 amid his 2024 presidential campaign. While passionately speaking to the crowd, his wispy combover, which started to flop in his 70s, could be seen waving in the wind and threatening to upend itself. At a previous rally in Michigan, Trump joked about his unusual hairstyle as he looked at himself on the big screen, according to Fox News. "That's very severe, that combover that's a severe sucker," he told the crowd. "It looks OK from the other side, but that is very severe. I apologize. Man, I looked up there, I said, 'Whoa, look at that.' Wow. That's like a work of art," Trump continued.
Back in 2018, The Guardian caught the former POTUS' hair flapping in the wind on his walk to Air Force One. As Trump ascended the stairs, the mighty breeze separated his strands to reveal his scalp. "i admire a man that can cover 90 per cent of his head with 30 per cent of his hair," a YouTuber quipped. Another wrote, "I've seen balding but never in my life have I seen balding just in the back of someone's head WTF!" What could be the cause of the mysterious patch of missing hair? Well, according to an expert, Trump might've paid to surgically move some of his golden locks around.
Trump's strange 'do may be the result of a hair transplant
Those who have seen Donald Trump's famous hair from behind can't help but wonder if he's balding. As it turns out, the reason for the bald spot could be due to some restoration. Dr. Alan Bauman told The Guardian, "In my professional opinion I do believe he has had some previous hair transplantation to the frontal part of his hairline." Despite speculation that Trump wears a toupee or weave, the hair transplant clinic owner thinks that the former reality star's hair is all his. "He does, however, use quite a bit of hairspray to maintain his preferred style," Bauman added.
Trump once promised that if he became president, he'd ditch his famous combover. "I would probably comb my hair back. Why? Because this thing is too hard to comb. I wouldn't have time, because if I were in the White House, I'd be working my a** off," he told guests at a political dinner in 2015, per the Des Moines Register.
thinking about that time in 2019 when Trump abandoned his spray tan and comb over and looked completely normal for exactly one day pic.twitter.com/UMw9gYKLy9
— martha (@ParticleMen) March 10, 2024
For those wondering what that would look like, a user on X, formerly known as Twitter, shared a pic of Trump with slicked-back hair and wrote, "thinking about that time in 2019 when Trump abandoned his spray tan and comb over and looked completely normal for exactly one day." That might have been the only time folks saw the upper half of Trump's forehead.