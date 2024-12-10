Fox News' Jesse Watters Embarrasses Himself With Shiny Trump-Inspired Fake Tan

They always say "dress to impress," but Jesse Watters took mimicry to a new level when he debuted his Donald Trump-like bronze skin at Fox Nation's 2024 Patriot Awards. On his show, "Jesse Watters Primetime," Watters is no stranger to wearing makeup for his television audience, but we couldn't help but notice he was looking a little more shady at the award ceremony. Appearing next to other Fox regulars like Laura Ingrahm and Sean Hannity, Watters looked like he was trying to pledge his allegiance to the president-elect by looking like a younger, just-as-orange version of him. And while Watters may have only been looking to impress one fellow fake tanner, we couldn't help but be embarrassed for him.

Then again, Watters has a history of cozying up to Trump, and with Trump on his way back to the White House, Watters appears to be happy to see many of his coworkers and colleagues receive nominations to Trump's cabinet. Watters said, "The country senses that we're on the precipice of massive change, and we're excited. And I'm not just saying that because I know the entire cabinet and that I'll be asking for special favors" (via the Independent). While it's certainly inappropriate to ask for special favors from government officials, we wonder if Trump could give Watters some pointers so he won't come out looking so overcooked next time.