Fox News' Jesse Watters Embarrasses Himself With Shiny Trump-Inspired Fake Tan
They always say "dress to impress," but Jesse Watters took mimicry to a new level when he debuted his Donald Trump-like bronze skin at Fox Nation's 2024 Patriot Awards. On his show, "Jesse Watters Primetime," Watters is no stranger to wearing makeup for his television audience, but we couldn't help but notice he was looking a little more shady at the award ceremony. Appearing next to other Fox regulars like Laura Ingrahm and Sean Hannity, Watters looked like he was trying to pledge his allegiance to the president-elect by looking like a younger, just-as-orange version of him. And while Watters may have only been looking to impress one fellow fake tanner, we couldn't help but be embarrassed for him.
Then again, Watters has a history of cozying up to Trump, and with Trump on his way back to the White House, Watters appears to be happy to see many of his coworkers and colleagues receive nominations to Trump's cabinet. Watters said, "The country senses that we're on the precipice of massive change, and we're excited. And I'm not just saying that because I know the entire cabinet and that I'll be asking for special favors" (via the Independent). While it's certainly inappropriate to ask for special favors from government officials, we wonder if Trump could give Watters some pointers so he won't come out looking so overcooked next time.
Watters will have to uncover Trump's tanning secret
As for the man that Jesse Watters is trying so hard to imitate, how Donald Trump gets his iconic orange glow remains a secret. The New York Times did some investigating and the only answer they received from an official White House senior administration official was under the condition of anonymity, with the source saying that the tan was merely a result of "good genes." Reporters also concluded that there's seemingly no tanning bed or spray-tan booth stowed away in the White House. The article states that half a dozen former aides have vouched for Trump's self-sufficient beauty routine, which makes us think that maybe only Trump has the answer. It's all speculation, but everyone seems to agree on one thing — the whites around Trump's eyes give it away, which is actually one area where we think Watters' tan looks better.
The Daily Mail spoke to Suzie Casas, a tanning expert who owns a mobile tanning business, who said, "If I have a look around [Trump's] eyes, I can almost see that he's got little goggle marks, which leads me to believe that he could possibly have his own booth, like a VersaSpa [tan machine]." Here at Nicki Swift, we also asked a cosmetic dermatologist to discuss the damage that could lie beneath Trump's tan — something of which Watters should be aware. And if Watters and Trump would like our opinion, we also worked some makeup magic to see what Trump would look like without his tan, which actually made him look less... attention-grabbing. But then again, for both Trump and Watters, maybe attention is the point.