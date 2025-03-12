Can Trump Legally Drive? The President Revs Up Speculation With Weird Comments

President Donald Trump has made some interesting claims through the years, whether it's the wild things he's said about Taylor Swift, or moments captured on camera that can never be erased. So we approach many of his comments with a bit of a "boy who cried wolf" caveat.

What's the latest in questionable quotes made by the President? That he can't drive. It all began on March 11, 2025, when Trump gathered a group of press members outside the White House and stood with Elon Musk and his curiously-named son, X, who appears to be the Space X owner's favorite accessory of late. Trump prattled on about how unfair "a small group" was being to the X owner about his department of government efficiency (DOGE), which has been questioned about its own efficiency in firing large groups of government employees. In response, Tesla sales have dropped globally, which Trump said is unjust. (Poor richest man in the world! Must be hard!) In a show of support, he said he is buying a Tesla, but wouldn't be "allowed" to drive it.