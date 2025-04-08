Scandalous Rumors About JD Vance We Can't Ignore

Between comments about "Cat ladies" and blowing up at Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a televised meeting, there are plenty of things JD Vance can be criticized for. However, some of the most scandalous rumors surrounding him haven't been quite as accurate as the time "Saturday Night Live" likened his rant at Zelenskyy to an audition for "Real Housewives of Potomac."

We'll start with one rumor about JD that just doesn't die — and which may actually have some truth to it. That is, the claim that he wears makeup. Spurred on by a number of appearances in which there was a very distinct line seen around his baby blues, JD's detractors have had a field day with the rumors. In fact, one photographer even took to X, formerly Twitter, to confirm that after taking snaps of him and zooming in, he had no doubt JD had been wearing makeup.

Of course, it does bear mentioning that JD's wife, Usha Vance, fired back at the rampant rumors in August 2024, claiming that his lashes were all his own and joking that she was a little envious. Even so, maybe it is Maybelline (we don't know which brand he uses, if any, but go with it) combined with what he got from his mama. After all, speaking exclusively to Nicki Swift, makeup artist Luna Viola also didn't rule out the possibility of JD using eyeliner on his lower lid, though she believed his upper lashline was probably all his own. As for JD, he's never confirmed or denied anything. Figures.