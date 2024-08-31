The Strange Rumor Circling About JD And Usha Vance's Marriage

There are a number of differences between J.D. and Usha Vance's marriage and that of Donald and Melania Trump's, one of the biggest being that pre-Melania, Donald was married twice. However, that hasn't stopped a ton of social media users from claiming that like his running mate, J.D. said his "I do's" with two other women before marrying Usha.

ICYMI, in July 2024, one Instagram Threads user claimed that J.D. was hypocritical for criticizing divorce despite having dissolved two marriages of his own in the past. The post went on to get a bunch of likes and shares, but that's not to say there was any truth to it. Au contraire, at the time of writing, the post actually bears a disclaimer that fact-checkers have disproven it outright.

Fact-checkers aren't the only ones to have weighed in on the Instagram Threads claim, though. In wake of it going semi-viral, a rep for J.D. spoke to USA Today, and denied the claim outright. "Senator Vance was not married prior to his marriage with Usha," Lance Schroeder said to the outlet. Short, sweet and to the point. Having said that, anyone familiar with J.D.'s story would likely have known that already. After all, he's long been very open about his life, from the tragic experiences he and his sister Lindsay Vance had in their childhood, to meeting Usha in the first place.