Body Language Expert Spots Blip Of Tension From JD Vance's Wife In Pre-VP Interview
Days after Donald Trump was shot at his Pennsylvania campaign rally, he finally chose J.D. Vance, a senator from Ohio, as his vice presidential running mate on July 15. "After lengthy deliberation and thought, and considering the tremendous talents of many others, I have decided that the person best suited to assume the position of Vice President of the United States is Senator J.D. Vance of the Great State of Ohio," wrote Trump on Truth Social. "J.D. will continue to fight for our Constitution, stand with our Troops, and will do everything he can to help me MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN. Congratulations to Senator J.D. Vance, his wife, Usha, who also graduated from Yale Law School, and their three beautiful children," he added.
Ahead of the career-defining news, J.D. and his wife, Usha Vance, appeared on "Fox & Friends" in June, and speculated about J.D. possibly scoring the job. And while the senator looked overjoyed to possibly stand beside Trump on his journey to reclaim the White House, his wife seemed conflicted as the host asked, "How do you feel about this run ... that he could potentially ... I mean he dragged you into the senate race, and now he wants to be the vice president." Nicki Swift reached out to Fraud-Busting Body Language Expert Traci Brown, CSP, who analyzed her non-verbal cues and concluded that talking about her possible future as the wife of the vice president sparked a little tension.
Usha Vance didn't seem thrilled about J.D.'s prospective job
Usha Vance did her best to show support for her husband J.D. Vance's vice presidential career aspirations, but her body language reflected less enthusiastic feelings. "She is not really into this but is gonna be supportive," body language expert Traci Brown told Nicki Swift. "She even said she doesn't want to change," she continued, referring to Usha's "Fox & Friends" onscreen commentary about her contentment with their life.
Brown also highlighted Usha's physical cues as proof she's not exactly on board with her husband's White House future. "The first thing I noticed is that she was hiding behind her hair at the opening of the interview," Brown noted. "She appears to stare off into space a bit while answering from time to time. This is her pattern when she is constructing an answer." Brown also noted that Usha repeatedly looked her husband in the eye, indicating both pride and a need for confirmation.
In the interview, Usha addressed the public scrutiny J.D's position as the VP candidate would bring into her life. "I don't know that anyone is ever ready for that kind of scrutiny," she said. "I mean, I think we found the first campaign that we embarked on to be a shock." Brown believes that Usha was "trying to distance herself from the potential of scrutiny." She continued, "It takes her a while to get to the answer where she uses 'I' but rather starts with 'you.'" Overall, Usha is "supportive but cautious."
J.D. Vance's wife isn't the only person opposing his VP candidacy
Usha Vance isn't the only person who may oppose J.D. Vance's potential role as VP. Hours after Donald Trump confirmed J.D. as Mike Pence's replacement, opinions spanning the entire political spectrum poured in and many seem to oppose J.D. as the possible vice president. Chief among them is President Joe Biden, who shared his candid thoughts about J.D. on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Here's the deal about J.D. Vance. He talks a big game about working people. But now, he and Trump want to raise taxes on middle-class families while pushing more tax cuts for the rich," Biden tweeted.
That said, Vice President Kamala Harris is reportedly excited to go toe-to-toe with J.D in the upcoming vice presidential debate. "We expect that she will do the same if J.D. Vance is willing to debate her. But I can tell you right now that the vice president is fully prepared to take him on," shared a Biden campaign spokesperson with The Hill. Sen. Elizabeth Warren also threw her support behind Harris. "While she's been in every kind of fight on behalf of working families, I'm looking forward to this debate."
Some Trump supporters might also find J.D. troubling, given his very public past of dissing the former president. "Trump makes people I care about afraid. Immigrants, Muslims, etc. Because of this I find him reprehensible. God wants better of us," J.D. reportedly wrote in a since-deleted tweet, according to a tweet by Ron Filipkowski. Ouch.