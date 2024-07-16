Body Language Expert Spots Blip Of Tension From JD Vance's Wife In Pre-VP Interview

Usha Vance did her best to show support for her husband J.D. Vance's vice presidential career aspirations, but her body language reflected less enthusiastic feelings. "She is not really into this but is gonna be supportive," body language expert Traci Brown told Nicki Swift. "She even said she doesn't want to change," she continued, referring to Usha's "Fox & Friends" onscreen commentary about her contentment with their life.

Brown also highlighted Usha's physical cues as proof she's not exactly on board with her husband's White House future. "The first thing I noticed is that she was hiding behind her hair at the opening of the interview," Brown noted. "She appears to stare off into space a bit while answering from time to time. This is her pattern when she is constructing an answer." Brown also noted that Usha repeatedly looked her husband in the eye, indicating both pride and a need for confirmation.

In the interview, Usha addressed the public scrutiny J.D's position as the VP candidate would bring into her life. "I don't know that anyone is ever ready for that kind of scrutiny," she said. "I mean, I think we found the first campaign that we embarked on to be a shock." Brown believes that Usha was "trying to distance herself from the potential of scrutiny." She continued, "It takes her a while to get to the answer where she uses 'I' but rather starts with 'you.'" Overall, Usha is "supportive but cautious."