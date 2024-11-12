The Rampant JD And Usha Vance Divorce Rumors, Explained

In the media frenzy leading up to the 2024 presidential elections, misinformation was incredibly easy to come by, especially on social media. When Donald Trump chose JD Vance to be his running mate, the internet swirled with salacious yet debunkable stories about Vance. From inappropriate relationships with couches (debunked!) to Vance's questionable use of eyeliner (still a possibility), the senator from Ohio certainly has gone through the wringer. But one viral TikTok alleging Usha Vance, wife of JD Vance, had filed for divorce took the world by storm.

In the short-form video, TikTok user Aubrey can be seen divulging what appears to be airtight information about Usha Vance filing for divorce ahead of the presidential election — worried she would not be able to separate from her husband should he make his way into the White House. However, at the 37-second mark of the video, Aubrey stops to say, "See how easy it is to make up stories?" The whole video was simply an exercise in pointing out how misinformation gets started and easily spreads.