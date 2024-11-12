The Rampant JD And Usha Vance Divorce Rumors, Explained
In the media frenzy leading up to the 2024 presidential elections, misinformation was incredibly easy to come by, especially on social media. When Donald Trump chose JD Vance to be his running mate, the internet swirled with salacious yet debunkable stories about Vance. From inappropriate relationships with couches (debunked!) to Vance's questionable use of eyeliner (still a possibility), the senator from Ohio certainly has gone through the wringer. But one viral TikTok alleging Usha Vance, wife of JD Vance, had filed for divorce took the world by storm.
In the short-form video, TikTok user Aubrey can be seen divulging what appears to be airtight information about Usha Vance filing for divorce ahead of the presidential election — worried she would not be able to separate from her husband should he make his way into the White House. However, at the 37-second mark of the video, Aubrey stops to say, "See how easy it is to make up stories?" The whole video was simply an exercise in pointing out how misinformation gets started and easily spreads.
Usha Vance and JD Vance are still happily married, for now
Even though there's plenty of strange things about their marriage, Usha Vance has been a mainstay on the campaign trail, often seen alongside husband JD Vance or in the front row of his speeches and rallies. Usha even quit her high-profile job at law firm Munger, Tolles & Olson to join her husband as he jockeys for the number two position in the United States. Vance, for his part, always has wonderful and supportive things to say about his wife.
Having a partner on the campaign trail can prove to be a great bonding experience, and Usha and JD Vance seem to have been enjoying each other's company these past few months. Usha has been there to lend an ear or give feedback on JD's speeches, and her presence seems to make him more approachable. The two seem to share an authentic bond, even if Usha did support Hillary Clinton at one point.