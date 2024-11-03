JD Vance's Wife Usha Was A Hillary Clinton Supporter

While Usha Vance has been a vocal supporter of her husband's vice-presidential campaign from the get-go, the same can't really be said of his running mate. Once upon a time, Usha was pro-Hillary Clinton.

News of Usha's previous support for Clinton came in August 2024. An unnamed source told The Daily Beast that JD Vance had told someone in his circle about how his wife planned to vote in the 2016 election. Not that it's likely JD was speaking about it in an "OMG she's voting for Clinton" way, though. After all, one of the strange things about JD that we can't ignore is his previously anti-Trump stance, and back in 2016, JD told NPR he was likely to select Clinton, himself — but only if he was concerned Trump stood a plausible chance of winning the election.

Usha wasn't quite as vocal about her reasons for voting Clinton. In fact, other than the fact that it's known she was previously registered as a Democrat, she isn't particularly open about her personal politics, in general. Speaking to Daily Mail, several people claiming to be close to the Yale alum revealed that was the case. That may be something of a family policy, as several different individuals who were close with Usha's parents told the outlet the same thing. With that in mind, JD telling people about Usha's vote for Clinton was a pretty big deal in itself (though we doubt it was a sign of his shady side). However, something tells us we won't be hearing more about her enthusiasm for the 2016 hopeful any time soon.