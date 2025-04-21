Pope Francis, First Jesuit Leader Of The Catholic Church, Dead At 88

Pope Francis, the first Latin American pontiff, has died. He was 88 years old. Due to his longstanding duties as the head of the Catholic Church, the religious official leaves behind no children or romantic partner. On April 21, 2025, it was confirmed that he passed away in his residence in the Vatican's Casa Santa Marta. "Dearest brothers and sisters, with deep sorrow I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis. At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father," Cardinal Kevin Farrell announced on the Vatican's TV channel. "His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of His Church. He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with fidelity, courage, and universal love, especially in favor of the poorest and most marginalized. With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite merciful love of the One and Triune God." On February 14, Pope Francis was hospitalized for bronchitis and remained under close watch, as he was subsequently treated for double pneumonia, according to NBC News.

During his tenure, the religious figure led a prolific, albeit sometimes controversial, career as the supreme pontiff. However, Francis was dedicated to strengthening the Catholic Church's ties with other religions, noting in June 2022 that inter-religious dialogue "is a privileged path to the growth of fraternity and peace in our world," according to Vatican News. Pope Francis was also lauded for tackling some of the internal problems facing the church, including its financial corruption and various sexual abuse scandals.