The Tragic Death Of Michael Madsen's Son

On January 25, "Reservoir Dogs" star Michael Madsen confirmed to Metro.co.uk that his 26-year-old son, Hudson Lee Madsen, had died. "We are heartbroken and overwhelmed with grief and pain at the loss of Hudson," the family said in a statement, adding that Hudson's "memory and light will be remembered by all who knew and loved him." They then requested "privacy and respect during this difficult time." However, The Sun reported further details about the death. According to the outlet, Hudson, who is believed to be Quentin Tarantino's godson, died of "suspected suicide" in Hawaii. A spokeswoman for the Department of the Medical Examiner in Honolulu confirmed that the actor's son "died by a gunshot wound to the head [...] on the island of Oahu."

Citing his Facebook profile, The Sun learned that Hudson was living in Wahiawa on the island of Oahu with his wife, Carlie. As reported by Daily Mail, Hudson was pursuing his military career at the Schofield Barracks in Oahu after being deployed in Afghanistan. In March 2021, Carlie revealed on her Instagram that he had been promoted and enthused, "You deserve it so much and I couldn't be more proud!" Then, on January 15, she shared that she had "surgery to remove a tumor from one of my breasts" and thanked her "amazing husband" who "was and has been so patient throughout this whole process!" The young couple, who had no children, had called Hawaii home since August 2019.

If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline​ at​ 1-800-273-TALK (8255)​.