The Tragic Death Of Comedian Louie Anderson

When it comes to the deaths of the Hollywood greats that have shaped the way we understand comedy and tragedy, it's perhaps even more heartbreaking when we lose those who taught us, most of all, to laugh. This is certainly the case when we think of comedy writer and Emmy Award-winning actor Louie Anderson, who died in a Las Vegas hospital on January 21 at the age of 68. Anderson's publicist confirmed the comedian's death to Deadline, much to the devastation and shock of fans worldwide.

Most recently known for the role of Christine in the surreal Hulu comedy-drama "Baskets," in which he co-starred alongside Zach Galifianakis from 2016 to 2019, Anderson's career spanned not only decades, but mediums — earning him praise for his impressive work behind the camera, in front of it, on the stage, and in animated form.

Recently, however, Anderson been in the hospital to receive cancer treatment.