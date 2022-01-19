What We Know About Louie Anderson's Hospitalization Amid Cancer Diagnosis

Louie Anderson is an award-winning comedian best known for his cartoon series, "Life With Louie," and his role in the Eddie Murphy comedy, "Coming to America." He has also done numerous stand-up comedy shows around his hometown of Las Vegas. The role that shot him into the spotlight, however, was as Christine Baskets on the FX comedy show, "Baskets." In a 2018 interview with Vox, the actor revealed that he drew inspiration for the role from his own mother. "I stole all my mom's nuance and tics," he stated, adding, "she was really funny in her own way, but she had so much style it was just unbelievable." The comedian has also channeled his mother in his own comedy routines and even wrote a book dedicated to her, entitled "Hey Mom: Stories for My Mother, But You Can Read Them Too," after her death.

The secret to Anderson's success in his career is not caring what people think, he told Los Angeles Magazine in May 2020. "You know what's really nice? To be okay with who you are," he said, adding that even when he wants to change something about how he looks or who he is, he simply accepts it instead. "I like being different," he affirmed. "I'm never gonna be the person you want to be—you know, the perfect male, the class president." Anderson's authenticity and humor have inspired fans for decades, which is why many were saddened to learn of his cancer diagnosis and subsequent hospitalization this week.