The Tragic Death Of Regina King's Son Ian Alexander Jr.
On January 22, Academy award-winning actor Regina King announced that her son, Ian Alexander Jr., tragically died. King confirmed that Ian Jr.'s cause of death was suicide. The young musician had just turned 26 on January 19. Ian Jr. was King's only son, whom she shared with her ex-husband Ian Alexander Sr.
"Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian," King said in a statement to People. "He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others. Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time. Thank you."
Ian Jr. was a singer and DJ who went by the name "Desduné." He released two singles — one in 2021 titled "Work It Out" and another earlier this year called "Green Eyes." Before his death, Ian Jr. was working on an EP to be named "Clementine," per his Spotify biography. During an interview with Flaunt in 2021, desduné expressed his passion for the artistry of music. "I definitely consider myself a person that's for the arts. A lot of different art forms I'm down for, that's my dharma," Ian Jr. gushed. "I like to dance so really if I'm having fun and can create art, I'm happy."
Ian Alexander Jr. valued his family
When he wasn't making music, Ian Alexander Jr. also worked as a celebrity chef and loved to make food inspired by the cuisine he grew up around. He told Flaunt in May 2021 that he first developed his fondness for cooking because of his great-grandmother, his grandmother, and his mother Regina King's wonderful dishes.
Alexander and his mother had a very close relationship, and he joined her for several red carpets and premieres over the years. In 2019, he stood by his mother's side as they showed their support for the Time's Up movement by wearing the iconic pin. In an interview with E! News at the 2019 Golden Globes, Alexander praised King's parenting skills. "She's just a supermom, really," he said. "She doesn't really let bad work days or anything come back and ruin the time that we have, so it's really awesome to have a mother that I can enjoy spending time with."
King's family has since been met win an outpouring of love and support from her famous friends on Twitter. Actor Marlee Matlin wrote, "I am absolutely heartbroken for @ReginaKing. Please keep her and her family in your thoughts," while King's former "227" co-star Jackée Harry tweeted, "Nothing but prayers tonight."
If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).