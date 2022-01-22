The Tragic Death Of Regina King's Son Ian Alexander Jr.

On January 22, Academy award-winning actor Regina King announced that her son, Ian Alexander Jr., tragically died. King confirmed that Ian Jr.'s cause of death was suicide. The young musician had just turned 26 on January 19. Ian Jr. was King's only son, whom she shared with her ex-husband Ian Alexander Sr.

"Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian," King said in a statement to People. "He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others. Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time. Thank you."

Ian Jr. was a singer and DJ who went by the name "Desduné." He released two singles — one in 2021 titled "Work It Out" and another earlier this year called "Green Eyes." Before his death, Ian Jr. was working on an EP to be named "Clementine," per his Spotify biography. During an interview with Flaunt in 2021, desduné expressed his passion for the artistry of music. "I definitely consider myself a person that's for the arts. A lot of different art forms I'm down for, that's my dharma," Ian Jr. gushed. "I like to dance so really if I'm having fun and can create art, I'm happy."