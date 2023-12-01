The Tragic Story Of The Osmond Family Will Break Your Heart

As the fifth born son of Olive Osmond and George Osmond, Merrill Osmond was one of the founding members of the Osmond Brothers before they became the Osmonds. He grew up in the spotlight, and was the group's first lead singer. Despite being anointed that important role, in a very candid interview with The Yorkshire Post in 2022 Merrill explained that it wasn't in his nature, "I was always a nervous little boy. I was the one who struggled a lot." Those struggles continued into his adolescence, as he revealed, "For me I was the least confident of the brothers. Everyone knew I struggled with my weight ... I had an eating disorder. I starved myself."

He told the outlet that he once attempted suicide, stating, "I was really suffering with depression and anxiety even though we had number one records." A few years earlier in 2019, he opened up about that incident further to The Mirror, revealing, "It was a spur of the moment thing and I climbed up to the top of a ­mountain near my home in Utah ... The only thing that stopped me taking my life was a miraculous wind that came out of nowhere and almost blew me over. I realized there was ­something going on that was bigger than me and it startled me to the point where I put the knife down and decided I was going to face my feelings head on." During that same interview, Merrill shared that he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder at age 30.

