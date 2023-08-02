Who Are All Of Donny Osmond's Siblings?

Donny Osmond was one of the biggest teen heartthrobs of the 1970s, but he didn't start as a solo act. The "Puppy Love" singer, now 65, comes from one of the most famous musical families of all time, and they outnumbered the brothers Gibb from The Bee Gees and female siblings Sister Sledge — by a lot.

Donny is one of nine children born to Olive and George Osmond in Ogden, Utah. "I am the seventh of nine children, so when I arrived, there was already Virl, 12; Tom, 10; Alan, 8; Wayne, 6; Merrill, 4, and Jay, 2," Donny told The Guardian of his 1957 birth. "Marie and Jimmy came along after me."

But the family could have been a lot smaller had the Osmond parents listened to doctors' advice. "My two oldest brothers are deaf," Donny told Ability magazine in an interview. "My oldest brother was born 85 percent deaf and the next was born worse with almost total deafness. My parents were told by everyone, doctors included, to stop having kids." The singer joked that he was thankful that his parents decided to go as far as having seven kids, but let's face it, fans are also thankful all nine of them were born.