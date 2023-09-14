Tragic Details About Donny Osmond

Donny Osmond would seem to have it all. He's been happily married to the same woman since 1978, with the pair going on to have five kids and umpteen grandchildren. Apart from a lull in the 1980s, he's remained an ever-present in the showbusiness world for more than half a century and his current net worth stands at a reported $18 million.

But the man who once seemed to adorn every teenage girl's bedroom hasn't always had it easy. Indeed, while you wouldn't necessarily know it from those sparkling white teeth and that cheeky grin, the "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" star has faced his fair share of hardships over the years.

From the difficulties of growing up in the public eye and parental disapproval to Broadway disasters and several family tragedies, here's a look at 14 times the "Sweet and Innocent" singer had to deal with the darker side of life.