The Tragic Detail About Wayne Osmond's Death At 73

Before the loss of Wayne, the entire story of the Osmond family has been steeped in tragedy. Beginning with the children's father, George Osmond was known to be a hard-nosed disciplinarian, which Donny Osmond told the Guardian came from a combination of his time in the army and the fact that he was raised by an abusive stepfather. But despite his strict nature, Donny praised the Osmond's patriarch given their family's rise to stardom, saying, "When you look at his background, the man is a hero. Especially keeping nine children together in the world of show business. He really did it right, in my opinion."

But even despite their father's best efforts, many of the siblings of the Osmond family all have tragic stories to tell. Marie Osmond was a victim of sexual abuse, revealing the truth in a Larry King Live interview. "And you know... You think you are over them, but it is the long-term effects of those types of things that you don't even see," she admitted. She also shared the tragic trait of having an eating disorder with Merrill Osmond, who also revealed to the Mirror in 2019 that he struggled with a bipolar disorder and almost took his own life when he was 16.

Merrill gave some reflecting words in the interview that hopefully give him some solace after losing his brother, saying, "Then, after it's all over, you start thinking worst-case scenarios, doom and gloom. But these days I don't look for the magical pill. I try to understand it and I can process it a lot better than when I was young."