The Heartbreaking Death Of Jeff Baena, Aubrey Plaza's Husband, At 47

Even though Jeff Baena and Aubrey Plaza kept their engagement and eventual marriage under wraps, they were often seen collaborating together. In an interview with Reel Talker, Baena opened up on what it was like to work so often together as a couple. "[Plaza's] awesome," Baena said. "I'd be working with her if she wasn't my wife, but luckily, she's my wife ... The opportunity to do something creative [together] where we're both fulfilled — how rare is that?"

Of the five films Baena directed, Plaza was cast in four of them. According to People, when Baena went on to create the Showtime anthology series "Cinema Toast," not only was Plaza able to act in the show, she was able to hop behind the camera and snag her directorial debut for one episode. "It was very us," Plaza said in 2021. "We were sifting through hours of old movies and footage and re-cutting them together and just letting our minds go on a trip. So it was great."

Though we may not know much about Plaza's marriage to Baena, what is clear is that the duo loved and supported each other and were master collaborators together.

