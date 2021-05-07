Here's What We Know About Aubrey Plaza's Marriage To Her Longtime Love

Aubrey Plaza has been in a relationship with screenwriter and director Jeff Baena for 10 years now, though the two have now taken things to the next level.

According to People, Plaza and Baena were first linked in 2011, and the actor also starred in some of his films like "Life After Beth" and "The Little Hours." Though the two tend to keep things low-key, Plaza has opened up about her relationship in the past. In 2019, she divulged some details to People, noting that the fact that she and Baena both work in the entertainment industry makes things easier for their relationship.

"I think that when you're with someone that is in your field, they understand what you're dealing with on a deeper level. So obviously you are able to support each other and really understand kind of the journey that we're both on," Plaza explained to the publication, adding that it's "all about balance" when it comes to working with your partner.

After a decade together, however, it's clear that the duo was doing something right in terms of finding that balance. And now, Plaza has casually announced a pretty big step in the longtime couple's relationship: they're married! Keep reading to learn what we know about Plaza and Baena's marriage.