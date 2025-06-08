Pics Of Judge Jeanine Pirro Makeup-Free Are Head-Turning
Judge Jeanine Pirro is known for her signature, over-the-top glam, but she's one of several celebs who look totally different without makeup. If you weren't aware, Pirro, a former Fox News host and judge, is officially part of Donald Trump's inner circle — i.e., his administration. Following her appointment as the interim U.S. Attorney of D.C., the outspoken politician centered violence in the area at her swearing-in speech. "Violence will be addressed directly with the appropriate punishment, and this city will again become a shining city on the hill in an America that President Trump has promised to make great again and will make safe again," she said, according to ABC News.
Despite her undeniably busy schedule, Pirro always makes time for glam. Whether you've seen her on TV or follow her controversial — and oftentimes inflammatory — rhetoric on social media, you've probably noticed that Pirro prefers a dramatic beat, comprised of thick, 80s-esque eyeliner, heavy foundation, and tons of blush. Hair and makeup, of course, go hand in hand, so she usually pairs her maximalist look with her signature bob that she keeps cut and colored on a regular schedule. Pirro isn't afraid of calling attention to her feminine side either, as she's posted several BTS shots of her glamming process. "Hair, makeup and wardrobe. I'm ready! Practicing my lines.... Have u figured out what show?" Pirro captioned before-and-after Facebook photos of herself getting ready for a TV appearance in 2015.
With that said, Pirro looks like a totally different person with no makeup.
Jeanine Pirro looks drastically different without makeup
Judge Jeanine Pirro is obviously a diva, but much of her flair comes from her makeup. In December 2024, Pirro uploaded an Instagram video discussing one of the last-standing cases against Donald Trump concerning election fraud. Unsurprisingly, Pirro's message was blatantly pro-Trump. What was surprising, however, was her decision to show up on camera without her signature makeup. As you can see, without makeup, Pirro almost looks like a different person entirely. Without her eye-defining eyeliner, blush, and other adornments, it'd be very easy to walk past her on the street without recognizing her.
Given that Pirro is in her mid-70s as of this writing, we'd say she fared pretty well without makeup, and that's probably because she's serious about her upkeep. In August 2023, for example, Pirro took to her Instagram account to joke about her "The Five" glam team neglecting her because one of her colleagues needed their hair done. "So here we are, the Thursday before Labor Day," said Pirro. "I am sitting in a chair. As you can see, my hair is not quite done because Jessie entered the room. And when Jessie entered the room, I lost hair, makeup, I'll probably lose my seat on 'The Five' as long as Jessie needs his hair done." After her hairstylist walked back over to her, Pirro quipped, "Oh there she is ... See you on 'The Five.'"