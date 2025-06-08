What Happened To Otis On Chicago Fire?

Otis from "Chicago Fire," played by Yuri Sardarov, was a beloved, pivotal member of the cast for eight seasons, but he has not graced the screen since 2019 — so what happened? Unfortunately, Otis, whose full name is Brian "Otis" Zvonecek, suffered the same fate that so many real firefighters have suffered: he died on the job. If you've kept up with the show, you know Sardarov had one of the most dramatic Chicago One exits in the history of the show, at least onscreen. Upon risking his life to extinguish a four-alarm mattress factory fire, Otis was tragically and fatally wounded, later dying in the hospital despite receiving medical attention. (You can hear the hearts breaking everywhere.)

While a number of factors can contribute to a franchise killing a character, including contract disputes and creative differences, that wasn't the case for Sardarov. According to "Chicago Fire" showrunner Derek Hass, Sardarov's character was sacrificed for the integrity of the show's plot. Otis' death, no matter how tragic, reinforced that, in the real world of firefighting, there are casualties. "But then two, when we decided it was going to be Otis, there was some talk about, 'Do we make it Ritter?' but it felt like that was almost not as serious," Hass explained to TVLine. "It almost wouldn't be the same situation or effect, because he was such a new character that the audience would think, 'Oh, we were just doing that intentionally from the beginning,' because it wouldn't have had the stakes that it would have if it were a core cast member." He added, "And then we just decided it would be Otis because he lives with Cruz and Brett, and he's on Casey's truck, and he's in Boden's house, and he's best friends with Mouch, and owns a bar with Herrmann..."

Unsurprisingly, fans took Otis' death really hard. However, Sardarov has done some pretty exciting things since leaving the show.