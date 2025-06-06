Miley Cyrus' Dangerously Revealing Dress Is A Middle Finger To Ex Liam Hemsworth
Whether or not Miley Cyrus regrets her marriage to Liam Hemsworth, Cyrus seemed determined to make Hemsworth regret losing her. The singer celebrated the release of her ninth album, "Something Beautiful," with her fans outside of her hotel in Manhattan, New York. She greeted her admirers in style by wearing a transparent black gown that looked like it was in the middle of disappearing. The dress acted as a tinted window to what she wore, and didn't wear, underneath. She completed the look with a pair of black shades that matched her garb. Additionally, Cyrus couldn't help but give us flashbacks to her more provocative era, where she did the wildest things she'd ever done, hinting that she could still channel the Cyrus of old on command.
However, we also feel that her fashion statement might've been directed at her ex-husband Hemsworth. The style screamed revenge dress, designed to remind "The Witcher" star of everything he missed about his former wife. And if her gown's color didn't throw enough shade on Hemsworth, she made sure to perhaps slight him even more when she interacted with a fan who had the same name as her ex. The fan took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to post a picture of the vinyl Cyrus had autographed during their meet. "Miley writing 'the Best Liam' on my vinyl," the fan said.
Miley Cyrus' black dress might not have been the only time her wardrobe threw shade at Hemsworth
Miley Cyrus' New York outing wasn't the only time the "Wrecking Ball" singer was accused of throwing shade at her ex. Back in 2023, Cyrus stirred up a bit of controversy when she wore a gold dress for her music video, "Flowers." A few eagle-eyed fans believed that the dress she sported was a callback to a gold dress Jennifer Lawrence wore at a "Hunger Games" premiere. The theory became newsworthy because of a rumored affair Lawrence supposedly had with her "Hunger Games" co-star Liam Hemsworth while they worked together on the hit franchise. The get-up Cyrus flaunted in "Flowers" was thought to be a reference, and perhaps even a subtle confirmation, to the rumors.
But Cyrus denied she was yet another celebrity who couldn't stand Lawrence, asserting that the gold dress wasn't inspired by the Oscar-winner or Hemsworth in any way. In fact, she was adamant that her divorce from Hemsworth didn't end because of an affair. "I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating," she once wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Liam and I have been together for a decade. I've said it before & it remains true, I love Liam and always will."