Miley Cyrus' Dangerously Revealing Dress Is A Middle Finger To Ex Liam Hemsworth

Whether or not Miley Cyrus regrets her marriage to Liam Hemsworth, Cyrus seemed determined to make Hemsworth regret losing her. The singer celebrated the release of her ninth album, "Something Beautiful," with her fans outside of her hotel in Manhattan, New York. She greeted her admirers in style by wearing a transparent black gown that looked like it was in the middle of disappearing. The dress acted as a tinted window to what she wore, and didn't wear, underneath. She completed the look with a pair of black shades that matched her garb. Additionally, Cyrus couldn't help but give us flashbacks to her more provocative era, where she did the wildest things she'd ever done, hinting that she could still channel the Cyrus of old on command.

However, we also feel that her fashion statement might've been directed at her ex-husband Hemsworth. The style screamed revenge dress, designed to remind "The Witcher" star of everything he missed about his former wife. And if her gown's color didn't throw enough shade on Hemsworth, she made sure to perhaps slight him even more when she interacted with a fan who had the same name as her ex. The fan took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to post a picture of the vinyl Cyrus had autographed during their meet. "Miley writing 'the Best Liam' on my vinyl," the fan said.