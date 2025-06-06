Trump's Brilliant Strategy For Proving He's Unbothered By Musk: Talking To Every News Outlet

In a surprise to basically no one, we've come to the end of the bromance between Elon Musk and Donald Trump, and it's getting nasty. You can't have two men with fragile egos that big and with that much power and not have the relationship inevitably end in flames. And as the ship is going down, Trump is attempting to hold onto his dignity and pretend that he's not all that bothered by Musk going after him on social media and that he's really the one in control. He's the one refusing to talk to Musk, while Musk apparently wants to talk to him on the phone. And while Trump has responded with a few of his own posts on Truth Social, the social media company that Trump owns, he has pivoted to speaking to bad-mouthing Musk on TV.

Trump spoke with Dana Bash at CNN, and in a TikTok about the call, Bash said she asked him about the feud with Musk and, essentially, if the two would ever be back to being besties. Trump didn't seem to think so, and Bash said that Trump's exact description of Musk was: "He's got a problem. The poor guy's got a problem." It wasn't clear exactly what Trump thought that problem was.

Then, when he spoke to ABC News, Trump referred to Musk as "the man who has lost his mind." He repeated a similar claim on Fox News, saying ,"Elon's totally lost it."