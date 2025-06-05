Trump & Elon Bring Their Claws Out At Each Other As Bromance Breakup Gets Nasty

After speculation that the bromance between Donald Trump and Elon Musk was on the rocks spread online, the two men confirmed they are officially on the outs. On June 5, the president spoke to the press about his GOP megabill and said that Musk disapproved because the bill was not advantageous to electric vehicles. "I'm very disappointed because Elon knew the inner workings of this bill," Trump told the press. "All of the sudden, he had a problem ... when he found out that we're gonna have to the cut EV mandate," POTUS added. Trump went on to say that he wouldn't be surprised if Musk eventually made personal attacks. He also claimed that the Tesla CEO was exhibiting signs of "Trump Derangement Syndrome" since leaving his administration.

Hearing these accusations put Musk at his wits' end with Trump, so he took to X and unloaded a cavalcade of posts directed at his former BFF. Musk responded to multiple clips of the president's presser, including one where Trump said the Tesla honcho opposed the bill because of how it impacted electric vehicles. "False, this bill was never shown to me even once and was passed in the dead of night," Musk wrote.

That wasn't even close to the cattiest of Musk's anti-Trump posts. The South African-born entrepreneur took particular exception to Trump downplaying his role in the election. "I would have won Pennsylvania regardless of Elon," Trump said during his press conference. "Without me, Trump would have lost the election, Dems would control the House and the Republicans would be 51-49 in the Senate," Musk wrote in response to a clip of Trump's presser. "Such ingratitude," he added in a follow-up post. That was not all he had to say about the president and his bill.

