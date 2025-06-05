Trump & Elon Bring Their Claws Out At Each Other As Bromance Breakup Gets Nasty
After speculation that the bromance between Donald Trump and Elon Musk was on the rocks spread online, the two men confirmed they are officially on the outs. On June 5, the president spoke to the press about his GOP megabill and said that Musk disapproved because the bill was not advantageous to electric vehicles. "I'm very disappointed because Elon knew the inner workings of this bill," Trump told the press. "All of the sudden, he had a problem ... when he found out that we're gonna have to the cut EV mandate," POTUS added. Trump went on to say that he wouldn't be surprised if Musk eventually made personal attacks. He also claimed that the Tesla CEO was exhibiting signs of "Trump Derangement Syndrome" since leaving his administration.
Hearing these accusations put Musk at his wits' end with Trump, so he took to X and unloaded a cavalcade of posts directed at his former BFF. Musk responded to multiple clips of the president's presser, including one where Trump said the Tesla honcho opposed the bill because of how it impacted electric vehicles. "False, this bill was never shown to me even once and was passed in the dead of night," Musk wrote.
That wasn't even close to the cattiest of Musk's anti-Trump posts. The South African-born entrepreneur took particular exception to Trump downplaying his role in the election. "I would have won Pennsylvania regardless of Elon," Trump said during his press conference. "Without me, Trump would have lost the election, Dems would control the House and the Republicans would be 51-49 in the Senate," Musk wrote in response to a clip of Trump's presser. "Such ingratitude," he added in a follow-up post. That was not all he had to say about the president and his bill.
Elon Musk brought up his past with Donald Trump
Elon Musk's continued online tirade against Donald Trump eerily felt akin to a scorned lover who goes scorched earth after a breakup. The tech guru even brought up old fond memories the pair had shared. He reposted a video from March of the POTUS and him standing outside the White House and posing with a Tesla — at the time, the photo op made headlines for its awkwardness. "Remember this? @realDonaldTrump" Musk wrote along with the repost.
It would take too long to fully summarize all of Musk's anti-Trump posts, but one of the highlights was the post he pinned to the top of his X account so it would not go unnoticed. He shared a post from another user who had compiled a series of screenshots of old tweets from Trump calling for a major overhaul of government spending during Barack Obama's administration. "Where is this guy today??" Musk asked.
Before the two exchanged barbs with a public blowout, Musk put the final nail in the coffin in his bromance with Trump when he took to X on June 3 to bash the GOP's megabill. "This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination," the SpaceX CEO complained in a post. The following day, Musk implored people to contact their representatives regarding the bill. "Bankrupting America is NOT ok! KILL the BILL," he wrote. Knowing Trump as intimately as he does — or did — Musk should not have been surprised that the president lashed out after catching wind of those tweets.