Elon Musk's Three-Word Hint That He's Over Being Used By Trump

The bromance between Elon Musk and Donald Trump seems to be over, as Musk said he wouldn't be likely to donate more money to political causes in the future. Musk spent over $277 million to support Trump in the last election. One could presume that Musk thought his work was done and that once he'd helped get Trump elected, that's all that he wanted. But Musk did more than help Trump get elected; he was involved in the administration with his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), and that hasn't gone as predicted.

Musk seemed to admit as such when he posted on X, which used to be Twitter before Musk's messy takeover in 2022, in response to someone who said that DOGE had effectively helped tackle wasteful government spending, but the GOP led Congress wouldn't codify it. Musk responded simply, "did my best."

Trump seemed to be using Musk to help him fulfill his campaign promises of breaking down and reshaping the federal government. And for a while, it seemed like it was working. In February 2025, Musk made the cover of Time Magazine, and in a move which must have irritated Trump, he was pictured as sitting at the Oval Office desk. The cover story was about DOGE and Musk's government work, which included dismantling the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and getting "access to the U.S. federal payment system," via Time. He also made cuts to FEMA and the IRS.

