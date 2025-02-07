Elon Musk's Time Magazine Cover Might Be Final Straw For Trump's Fragile Ego

Elon Musk's photo on the cover of Time Magazine could have serious implications with his relationship with Donald Trump. The outlet posted a photo of the cover to X, formerly Twitter, which showed Musk sitting at the Oval Office's Resolute Desk, implying that the tech billionaire was running the White House. And now, there's speculation that this could cause a rift between the pair.

Time's cover story detailed how Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) was reshaping and shaking up the bureaucracy in Washington. It's interesting to note one quote from POTUS that the publication included about Musk's powers within the administration. "Elon can't do and won't do anything without our approval. And we will give him the approval where appropriate, and where not appropriate we won't," Trump told the press, just days before the Time cover went public. Not only did the cover appear to undercut Trump's executive powers at the White House, but the timing may have irked the president. In December 2024, Trump was named Time's Person of the Year. In the write-up, the outlet described him as "the world's most powerful man," but the Musk cover seemed to imply otherwise. "President Trump hates it when his people upstage him, and he views the cover of Time as the ultimate barometer of prestige," CNBC correspondent Eamon Javers wrote on X.

Worries about Trump being jealous over Musk's cover were not unfounded. The same day that the Musk cover was revealed, a reporter asked Trump for his reaction on the piece. "Is Time magazine still in business? I didn't even know that," he flippantly replied. Besides the cover fiasco, there had previously been several signs that Trump was trying to ice Musk out of his inner circle.