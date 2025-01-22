The Glaring Sign Trump Is Trying To Ice Out Elon Musk From His Inner Circle

The forecast keeps getting worse for Elon Musk. Call it campaign burnout or a battle of egos, but Donald Trump made an announcement that emphasized the growing rumors that he is trying to put as much distance between himself and Musk as possible. For context of their growing divide, Trump first mentioned his playful annoyance with Musk when Newsweek reported that in an address to House Republicans, Trump joked, "Elon won't go home. I can't get rid of him — at least until I don't like him." Their frenemy rumors were further solidified when Trump completely snubbed Musk while making his dramatic entrance on inauguration day.

But now Trump is bringing his passive-aggressive push to get Musk away from him into the workplace. The New York Post reported that at a press conference, Trump shot down rumors that Musk would get an office in the West Wing near the president, spinning it into a positive by saying, "He's getting an office for about 20 people that we're hiring to make sure these [executive orders] get implemented." Rumors of Musk's hopes for better office proximity came after The New York Times reported that he had been given a badge for White House access and was angling to be closer to Trump instead of stationed at his planned outpost in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, where he would take up his Department of Government Efficiency duties.

With Musk's hopes squashed, it sort of feels like Trump is doing the thing where you move a coworker you don't like farther and farther away until one day Musk ends up in the basement with a red stapler. Or who knows, maybe the Eisenhower building is just more efficient.