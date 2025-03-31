Tim Walz Twists The Knife In Elon Musk Feud After Latest Diss Touches A Nerve
Elon Musk has never shied away from feuds — just ask Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez — so he has been unafraid of exchanging online barbs with Tim Walz. During a March 28 interview with Fox News, Musk had unkind words for Walz, who had openly revelled in seeing Tesla's stock prices plummet. "I mean, you have Tim Walz, who is a huge jerk, running on stage with the Tesla stock price ... the stock price had gone in half," the Tesla CEO said. "What an evil thing to do. What a creep, what a jerk," he added. When footage of the interview was shared on X, formerly Twitter, people noted that Musk may not be in a position to play victim, especially after his chainsaw stunt about cutting programs through DOGE. Others believed the Minnesota governor had been really getting to Musk. Walz saw the footage of Musk calling him a "jerk" and decided to troll the billionaire some more.
On March 30, Walz retweeted footage of Musk's interview and offered him a compromise. "Elon, I'll make you a deal. I'll stop making fun of your stock when you take your hands off social security," the former vice presidential candidate tweeted. He was not finished trolling Musk, and similar to comments from other X users, Walz brought up the chainsaw incident. "Surely a billionaire who sheds a tear for his own portfolio can understand our concern when he grins and raises a chainsaw to the people's retirement plan," Walz wrote in a follow-up tweet that included a photo from that infamous moment.
Those tweets were actually civil compared to the childish antics from earlier in the Musk vs. Walz feud.
Elon Musk trolled Tim Walz about his election loss
Only a couple of days before Elon Musk appeared on the cover of Time magazine seated in the Oval Office, Tim Walz fired a shot at Donald Trump's right-hand man. "Elon Musk is a terrible president," Walz wrote on X on February 3. The six-worded tweet did not go unnoticed by Musk, who did not choose to take the high road. A day later, he mocked the governor with a meme that featured a picture of Carl from the movie "Up." "Hi I'm Tim Walz. I'm here to refill the tampon dispenser in the men's room," the meme read. "Bathroom need a refill," Musk wrote alongside the inflammatory pic.
The war of words continued the following month when Walz spoke to a crowd at a town hall titled "The People vs. Musk" on March 18. That was the incident where Walz mocked Tesla's declining value. "On the iPhone, they've got that little stock app. I added Tesla to it to give me a little boost during the day ... 225 and dropping," the politician said with glee. He also shared a clip of the town hall footage to his X feed. After hearing Walz mock Tesla, Musk, who might be annoying Trump by always hanging around, decided to bring JD Vance into the feud. "Sometimes when I need a little boost, I look at the @JDVance portrait in the White House and thank the Lord," Musk wrote, as a jab at Walz and Kamala Harris losing to Vance and Trump in the presidential election.
A week later, Walz partially walked back his joyful comments about Tesla's downfall. "This guy bugs me in a way that's probably unhealthy," he said about Musk at a town hall on March 24.