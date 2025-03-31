Tim Walz Twists The Knife In Elon Musk Feud After Latest Diss Touches A Nerve

Elon Musk has never shied away from feuds — just ask Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez — so he has been unafraid of exchanging online barbs with Tim Walz. During a March 28 interview with Fox News, Musk had unkind words for Walz, who had openly revelled in seeing Tesla's stock prices plummet. "I mean, you have Tim Walz, who is a huge jerk, running on stage with the Tesla stock price ... the stock price had gone in half," the Tesla CEO said. "What an evil thing to do. What a creep, what a jerk," he added. When footage of the interview was shared on X, formerly Twitter, people noted that Musk may not be in a position to play victim, especially after his chainsaw stunt about cutting programs through DOGE. Others believed the Minnesota governor had been really getting to Musk. Walz saw the footage of Musk calling him a "jerk" and decided to troll the billionaire some more.

On March 30, Walz retweeted footage of Musk's interview and offered him a compromise. "Elon, I'll make you a deal. I'll stop making fun of your stock when you take your hands off social security," the former vice presidential candidate tweeted. He was not finished trolling Musk, and similar to comments from other X users, Walz brought up the chainsaw incident. "Surely a billionaire who sheds a tear for his own portfolio can understand our concern when he grins and raises a chainsaw to the people's retirement plan," Walz wrote in a follow-up tweet that included a photo from that infamous moment.

Those tweets were actually civil compared to the childish antics from earlier in the Musk vs. Walz feud.