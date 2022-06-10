Inside Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's Feud With Elon Musk

United States House Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is not afraid to voice her mind, and her online engagement with Elon Musk is no exception. Ocasio-Cortez, a progressive member of the House and vocal proponent of workers' rights, has recently declared that she is considering getting rid of her Tesla, due to the company's union-busting history.

Musk has come under fire from progressives like Ocasio-Cortez for a number of reasons, including for his recent hostile takeover of Twitter and intent to reinstate certain far-right figures like former President Donald Trump on the platform, as well as his recent declaration that he would start voting Republican after apparently having "voted overwhelmingly" for Democrats in the past. This declaration came shortly before it was alleged he had sexually assaulted a Tesla employee, who went public with the allegations in May. This is all to say nothing of the shoddy business practices at Tesla which Ocasio-Cortez takes issue with.

Although their feud may have begun in April, when Ocasio-Cortez seemingly called out Musk on Twitter for being a "billionaire with an ego problem" (though she later claimed she was referring to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg), the Tesla and SpaceX billionaire now seems to have a whole host of new reasons for airing his grievances about the Congresswoman online.