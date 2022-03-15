AOC And Donald Trump Are Strangely Connected, According To Former Lawmaker
It's hardly a secret that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (aka AOC) and Donald Trump aren't each other's biggest fans.
Ocasio-Cortez has been extremely outspoken about the former president on multiple occasions, even describing the businessman as "the racist visionary" behind apparent tax discrepancies in the U.S. "These are the same people saying that we can't have tuition-free public colleges because there's no money when these motherf****** are only paying $750 a year in taxes," the Democrat told Vanity Fair in October 2020 amid a lot of speculation about Trump's tax returns. Yeah, in case you hadn't noticed, AOC, is not one to hold back.
But this certainly isn't a one way feud. Oh, no. Trump has equally had plenty to say back to his fellow politician, AOC, reportedly once even describing her as a "failed geek" during a conference call, according to the book "In Trump's Shadow: The Battle for 2024 and the Future of the GOP" by David Drucker. "Let me tell you something about AOC. Let me tell you something about her. I've watched her walk down the halls of Congress, and I see these old men shiver in fear — they shiver in fear whenever they see her," the Republican supposedly said.
But while these two couldn't be more opposite on the surface, one of their fellow politicians is claiming they may actually have a somewhat strange link...
Was AOC's election spurred by Donald Trump?
Democratic politician Joe Crowley made a somewhat bold claim about Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Donald Trump, suggesting the latter could be (sort of) responsible for getting the former elected in the 2018 midterm elections from New York's 14th congressional district.
Crowley — who went up against AOC in the midterms — got candid about what he thought happened while speaking on "Pro Politics with Zac McCary" in March, claiming Ocasio-Cortez's election happened because of a "confluence of things that have happened at the time," which he claimed included Trump becoming president two years prior.
Crowley suggested that Trump's election "lit the fire onto the base of our party" because many Democrats began to rally strongly against him, which then led to AOC's iconic rise. "I think that's a good thing in many respects, you know. Maybe personally, it didn't work out for me, but I think he created the energy we needed to oust him as president in four years," Crowley continued.
As you may remember, AOC's win over Crowley caused quite the stir at the time, as it was thought Crowley would fairly comfortably win the majority of the votes. There was plenty of speculation about what actually happened, with The New York Times poignantly pointing out at the time, "If it takes a perfect storm to dislodge a congressional leader, then Ms. Ocasio-Cortez and her crusading campaign about class, race, gender, age, absenteeism and ideology proved to be just that."