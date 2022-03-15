AOC And Donald Trump Are Strangely Connected, According To Former Lawmaker

It's hardly a secret that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (aka AOC) and Donald Trump aren't each other's biggest fans.

Ocasio-Cortez has been extremely outspoken about the former president on multiple occasions, even describing the businessman as "the racist visionary" behind apparent tax discrepancies in the U.S. "These are the same people saying that we can't have tuition-free public colleges because there's no money when these motherf****** are only paying $750 a year in taxes," the Democrat told Vanity Fair in October 2020 amid a lot of speculation about Trump's tax returns. Yeah, in case you hadn't noticed, AOC, is not one to hold back.

But this certainly isn't a one way feud. Oh, no. Trump has equally had plenty to say back to his fellow politician, AOC, reportedly once even describing her as a "failed geek" during a conference call, according to the book "In Trump's Shadow: The Battle for 2024 and the Future of the GOP" by David Drucker. "Let me tell you something about AOC. Let me tell you something about her. I've watched her walk down the halls of Congress, and I see these old men shiver in fear — they shiver in fear whenever they see her," the Republican supposedly said.

But while these two couldn't be more opposite on the surface, one of their fellow politicians is claiming they may actually have a somewhat strange link...