Did Donald Trump Really Say This About AOC?

One of the things that most Americans can agree on is that you never know what former President Donald Trump will say next. When speaking about opponents, the former reality TV star-turned-45th president is known for using brash words. Journalist David Drucker's upcoming book, "In Trump's Shadow: The Battle for 2024 and the Future of the GOP," revealed previously unreported comments by Trump about Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, aka AOC, that are raising eyebrows. But should people really be surprised by any of the former president's comments?

According to ABC News, in 2017, Trump said MSNBC TV anchor Mika Brzezinski was "crazy" and "bleeding badly from a face-lift." During the 2016 Republican primary campaign, Trump made a wild accusation about his GOP opponent Senator Ted Cruz. According to Politico, Trump claimed Cruz's father, Rafael Cruz, was with President John F. Kennedy's assassin before Lee Harvey Oswald killed the president in 1963. Trump made the claims about Brzezinski and Cruz in public, but the former leader made some head-turning comments in private as well.

According to The Daily Mail, former press secretary Stephanie Grisham said Trump claimed Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's mother slept with all of The Rolling Stones. Grisham's upcoming book "I'll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw at the Trump White House," reported Trump dropped the accusation about Prime Minister Trudeau's mother, former Canadian First Lady Margaret Trudeau, during a flight on Air Force One. Keep reading to learn about the outrageous comment Trump supposedly made about AOC.