Elon Musk Accidentally Let It Slip His Bromance With Trump Is On The Rocks

While Elon Musk does have a shady side, his curt responses came across as someone who's reached their limit and feels betrayed. The reactions on X were mixed, but many people recognized how the situation between the Trump administration and Musk's financial generosity to get Donald Trump back in office played out. "They used him and dumped him," tweeted one person. Another wrote, "I think we can all agree that he's done more than enough." A third said, "They dumped his ass and he's bitter." Lots of people felt like Musk was late to the party.

The day before Musk's interview, Politico published an article about Musk disappearing from the frontlines. It included a graph that depicted the decrease in frequency in which Trump mentioned Musk on Truth Social. Trump has been trying to ice out Musk from his inner circle for months now, so the chart reinforces that claim.

Hopefully, Musk has finally seen just how rotten Trump has treated him — the president recently shaded a friend for taking a weight loss drug, and the internet fully believed he was talking about the Tesla CEO. Plus, Trump hasn't shied away from hinting that Musk is annoying, so now seems like as good a time as any to end that friendship and move along.