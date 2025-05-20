Elon Musk Accidentally Let It Slip His Bromance With Trump Is On The Rocks
Watching President Donald Trump and Elon Musk's blossoming frenemyship has been like rubbernecking while driving past a car accident; it's just impossible to fully look away. And now, the SpaceX founder may have upped the ante with a recent interview response. During the Qatar Economic Forum, Musk was asked if he'd spend more on future elections. He shut that down with a big, fat nope.
"I think in terms of political spending, I'm going to do a lot less in the future," the wealthy billionaire said in a clip that was posted to X. When asked why, he bluntly replied, "I think I've done enough." That's the understatement of the century. After all, Musk opened his wallet to boost Trump's political dreams, but the president didn't return the favor. The head of DOGE spent an eye-popping $260 million on Trump's campaign and Trump has the audacity to not pay Musk for his labor. Back in February, a source told CNN that Musk wasn't earning a paycheck as a special government employee. Not that he needs the money, but it's the principle of the situation.
While it's not exactly shocking to hear that Musk is tightening those purse strings when it comes to political matters, it's surprising it took him this long to finally realize that Musk's strange friendship with Trump might be more one-sided.
Elon Musk's realization has come too late
While Elon Musk does have a shady side, his curt responses came across as someone who's reached their limit and feels betrayed. The reactions on X were mixed, but many people recognized how the situation between the Trump administration and Musk's financial generosity to get Donald Trump back in office played out. "They used him and dumped him," tweeted one person. Another wrote, "I think we can all agree that he's done more than enough." A third said, "They dumped his ass and he's bitter." Lots of people felt like Musk was late to the party.
The day before Musk's interview, Politico published an article about Musk disappearing from the frontlines. It included a graph that depicted the decrease in frequency in which Trump mentioned Musk on Truth Social. Trump has been trying to ice out Musk from his inner circle for months now, so the chart reinforces that claim.
Hopefully, Musk has finally seen just how rotten Trump has treated him — the president recently shaded a friend for taking a weight loss drug, and the internet fully believed he was talking about the Tesla CEO. Plus, Trump hasn't shied away from hinting that Musk is annoying, so now seems like as good a time as any to end that friendship and move along.