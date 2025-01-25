Strange Things About Donald Trump And Elon Musk's Friendship

It's no secret that 2024 was chock-full of surprises. Perhaps one of the most bizarre occurrences was the budding bromance between fellow billionaire businessmen Donald J. Trump and Elon Musk. Merely hours after the assassination attempt at the Trump rally shooting, the Tesla CEO penned a tweet wherein he threw his full weight behind Trump's 2024 presidential campaign: "I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery."

Since then, it appears the relationship between the unlikely pair is much more than just a professional one. Fresh off the heels of Trump's presidential victory, Musk seemingly became the president-elect's right-hand man, even becoming somewhat of a permanent fixture at Mar-a-Lago and effortlessly integrating himself into the famous Trump clan. But don't just take our word for it. On November 10, Don Jr.'s eldest daughter, Kai Trump, went as far as to declare that Musk had reached "Uncle status" in a now-viral tweet.

It should be noted, however, that both Trump and Musk are known for being highly volatile. Basically, their affection for someone can turn on a dime. At the very least, this famous friendship is strange. At worst, it's nothing more than a recipe for disaster.