Elon Musk Seemingly Puts Final Nail In The Coffin Of His Bromance With Trump

In summer 2024, Elon Musk endorsed Donald Trump for president, seemingly making a U-turn on his previous opinion of him. Musk donated more than $280 million to Trump and other Republican candidates, and when Trump inaugurated, Musk became the head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) with the intent to aggressively cut government spending. But now, amid hints that not all is well between Musk and Trump, the relationship between the billionaire and the president may have finally soured. There's a piece of legislation that recently passed the House that has been touted by Trump as " one big, beautiful bill." And Musk, who until May 30 was working for the federal government and seemingly supporting Trump, doesn't like that bill at all.

He posted on X, "I'm sorry, but I just can't stand it anymore. This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination. Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it." Musk followed it up with a post that said, "Mammoth spending bills are bankrupting America! ENOUGH." And people on X took notice of his critiques.

Some were confused as to why Musk was so angry. "But wait, you actually created this monster yourself! Didn't you support him? Didn't you work for him?" one person asked. Others made jokes. "You guys couldn't make it work as friends after the break-up, huh?" one said, while another posted, "The MAGA civil war has officially begun."

