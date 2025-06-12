Kamala Harris' Stepdaughter Ella Emhoff Reveals Injury After Scary Accident

Though Ella Emhoff turned heads with her modeling debut, walking the runway isn't the only thing former Vice President Kamala Harris' stepdaughter does for a living. She's also a practitioner of DIY crafts who teaches her very own workshops. However, Emhoff was recently forced to put that on hold after a scary accident left her a bit banged up.

Advertisement

On her Instagram Stories, Emhoff announced that her next planned craft workshop would have to be postponed after she sustained an injury in a biking accident. She accompanied this message with a mirror selfie that shows her arm in a makeshift sling. Fortunately, this particular injury doesn't seem too serious. "Overall, I'm OK. This is what I get for biking in the rain," Emhoff wrote in a follow-up post. Hopefully, she'll be able to make a full recovery before too long.

@ellaemhoff/Instagram

@ellaemhoff/Instagram

One of the tragic details about Emhoff is that she has suffered from chronic back pain for most of her life, so, an arm injury on top of that doesn't exactly sound fun. But while her injury has temporarily put her career as an arts and crafts instructor on hold, Emhoff is certainly staying active on social media. In a more recent post to Instagram Stories, she made it clear that she was still involved in the political world by campaigning for New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Kwame Mamdani.

Advertisement