Cozy Pic Of Trump With His Ex Has Divorce Alarm Bells Ringing (Sorry, Melania)

One of the most mystifying aspects of Melania Trump and Donald Trump's marriage is that they haven't split yet. No one knows what's really going on with the Trumps' marriage, though speculation abounds. But a 2024 photo featuring Marla Maples acting a bit overly comfortable with the now-president reignited the rumors about Donald and Melania's relationship. Maples and Donald divorced in 1999 after a two-year separation period.

But despite the end of her marriage, Maples continued to speak highly of her ex-husband and the father of her daughter, Tiffany Trump, through the years. "I still love Donald. I love Eric, Ivanka and Donnie so much," she said on Oprah Winfrey's "Where Are They Now?" in 2013, referring to Donald's children from his marriage to Ivana Trump (via People). In 2016, she also defended him against accusations that he had paid her to keep her from dishing about their marriage. "Absolutely not true! He's the father of my child. I do not want to ever speak negative about him," she said in an interview with "Access Hollywood."

Maples continued to support her ex as he ventured into politics. In 2024, she even said she was willing to serve as Donald's vice president should he ask her. "I'm open. I'm open to whatever way that I can serve. Right now everyone [in the Trump family] is just seeing how we can help," she told The Standard. Maples' loyalty to Donald has long drawn admiration from her fans, but some think she may be too loyal.

