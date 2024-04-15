Possible Reasons Melania And Donald Trump Haven't Split Yet

Melania and Donald Trump's marriage has long been thought to be an enigma of sorts in the public eye. While the couple has been together since the late 1990s, many have speculated that their relationship is built less on love and more on convenience. From their large age difference (Melania is more than 20 years younger than her husband), strange interactions in public (her hand swatting, anyone?), and the lack of time the couple reportedly spend together — there's a lot about their partnership that the American public doesn't understand.

But Donald and Melania have managed to stick together for decades, overcoming some intense obstacles in their years together. Not only has the former model stuck by her husband through various scandals, but she also upended her life to become the first lady when he took over as president in 2016. It's not an easy task, but one the Slovenian native took on with pride, becoming the second foreign-born woman to take the office.

It's no secret that a split between Melania and Donald would cause a big stir — especially since the former president is running for a second term. Their mutually beneficial relationship has taken them to the highest office in the United States, and it doesn't show signs of stopping anytime soon. While PDA might not be their strong suit, there are far more reasons for the couple to stay together than file for divorce. Here's a look at all the possible reasons Melania and Donald Trump haven't split yet.