Signs Melania Trump Wasn't Thrilled About Life In The White House

Melania Trump's feelings about her time in the White House and her role as First Lady largely depends on who you ask. If you consult her husband, Donald Trump, you'd think Melania was practically skipping through the halls of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. "Melania, our great and very hard working first lady, who truly loves what she is doing," he once tweeted. However, if you ask the other people around her, you'd likely hear a different story.

To be fair to Melania, she's hardly the only First Lady to ever show reluctance for the job and living in D.C. Bess Truman reportedly spent half her tenure as First Lady living in Missouri to tend to her child, while Jackie Kennedy was often reported to be venturing everywhere but the White House. Even Eleanor Roosevelt, the gold standard of First Ladies, once expressed apprehension about fulfilling the post. And Melania? She never aspired to be First Lady at all. "This isn't something she wanted and it isn't something he [Donald] ever thought he'd win," a friend of the Trumps shared with Vanity Fair. "She didn't want this come hell or high water. I don't think she thought it was going to happen."

Melania's supposed disdain for being First Lady is likely why it appears that she merely tolerated the White House Life. Not only did she stall on moving in, but she even reportedly hesitated to hand over the reins to Jill Biden, effectively skipping out on a longstanding tradition.