The Tragic Truth About Prince Harry's Health Issues
Prince Harry may look like the picture of health, but the truth is, he's been secretly battling health issues behind the scenes. In recent years, however, the Duke of Sussex has opened up about his physical and mental struggles. One thing Harry has faced over the years is a condition called agoraphobia, which WebMD describes as an anxiety disorder centered on a fear of leaving one's home or being among large crowds. While few people are ever diagnosed with agoraphobia, it can be a very inconvenient disorder to navigate, as it can impact a person's personal and professional lives.
Prince Harry, specifically, detailed his experience with agoraphobia in his "Spare" memoir. "I was an agoraphobe. Which was nearly impossible given my public role," Harry wrote (via Today). He also detailed a time when his brother, Prince William, wasn't exactly sympathetic to his plight. After struggling to give a public speech, William reportedly took great humor in Harry's condition, going so far as to laugh at him. "Him of all people," continued Harry. "He'd been present for my very first panic attack. With Kate. We were driving out to a polo match in Gloucestershire, in their Range Rover. I was in the back and Willy peered at me in the rearview. He saw me sweating, red-faced."
Unfortunately, agoraphobia isn't the only mental health disorder Harry has faced.
Prince Harry also dealt with panic attacks and anxiety
During a 2021 episode of "The Me You Can't See," a mental health-focused initiative by him and Oprah, Prince Harry admitted to dealing with panic attacks and anxiety.
"Every time I put a suit and tie on and having to do the role and sort of like go, let's go," he shared during the series (via People). "Before I even left the house I was pouring with sweat, my heart rate was ... I was in fight or flight mode. Panic attacks, severe anxiety . . . So [age] 28 to probably 32 was a nightmare time in my life, freaking out." While Harry's anxiety was related to the death of his mother, Princess Diana, it was the fear of losing Meghan Markle that encouraged him to seek out treatment for his mental health conditions. "I saw doctors, I saw therapists, I saw alternative therapists. I saw all sorts of people," he said, adding, "But it was meeting and being with Meghan, I knew that if I didn't do therapy and fix myself, that I was going to lose this woman who I could see spending the rest of my life with."
Fortunately, the prince seemed to have a much better handle on his anxiety by the time 2024 rolled around. "I was anxious about 30, I'm excited about 40," he said in celebration of his 40th birthday (via BBC). "Whatever the age, my mission is to continue showing up and doing good in the world." The father of two also managed to shout out his two little ones in his statement. "Becoming a father of two incredibly kind and funny kids has given me a fresh perspective on life, as well as sharpening my focus in all my work," he said. "Being a dad is one of life's greatest joys and has only made me more driven and more committed to making this world a better place." We're happy to know that he's doing better.