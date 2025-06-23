The Tragic Truth About Prince Harry's Health Issues

During a 2021 episode of "The Me You Can't See," a mental health-focused initiative by him and Oprah, Prince Harry admitted to dealing with panic attacks and anxiety.

"Every time I put a suit and tie on and having to do the role and sort of like go, let's go," he shared during the series (via People). "Before I even left the house I was pouring with sweat, my heart rate was ... I was in fight or flight mode. Panic attacks, severe anxiety . . . So [age] 28 to probably 32 was a nightmare time in my life, freaking out." While Harry's anxiety was related to the death of his mother, Princess Diana, it was the fear of losing Meghan Markle that encouraged him to seek out treatment for his mental health conditions. "I saw doctors, I saw therapists, I saw alternative therapists. I saw all sorts of people," he said, adding, "But it was meeting and being with Meghan, I knew that if I didn't do therapy and fix myself, that I was going to lose this woman who I could see spending the rest of my life with."

Fortunately, the prince seemed to have a much better handle on his anxiety by the time 2024 rolled around. "I was anxious about 30, I'm excited about 40," he said in celebration of his 40th birthday (via BBC). "Whatever the age, my mission is to continue showing up and doing good in the world." The father of two also managed to shout out his two little ones in his statement. "Becoming a father of two incredibly kind and funny kids has given me a fresh perspective on life, as well as sharpening my focus in all my work," he said. "Being a dad is one of life's greatest joys and has only made me more driven and more committed to making this world a better place." We're happy to know that he's doing better.

