The Real Reason Meghan Markle Haters Say They'll 'Never Trust' Princess Eugenie

Despite their rift with the rest of the royal family, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seem to have stayed close with his cousin Princess Eugenie. Unsurprisingly, not everyone is thrilled about that, with some going as far as deeming Eugenie untrustworthy. However, speaking exclusively to Nicki Swift, royal commentator Amanda Matta pointed out that Eugenie staying friendly with the Sussexes likely comes down to genuine neutrality more than anything else.

Advertisement

Harry and Eugenie have long been said to have a tight relationship, so the fact that they've remained in touch despite everything that's happened shouldn't come as that much of a shock. Sure enough, though, Meghan's social media foes have pointed to certain things, like the fact that she's been spotted with the "Suits" alum's friend (and the person who introduced her to her now-husband) Misha Nonoo, as red flags. "I will never trust Eugenie ... never," wrote one X (formerly Twitter) user in response to a picture of the princess posing with Nonoo. Some bought into the notion of her being untrustworthy but suggested that it might be Meghan, rather than the Prince and Princess of Wales, who should watch her back. "Turn it around — imagine MM seeing her bestie cozying up to the RF," one said. And then, there were the more generic posts, which suggested neither camp should trust her. "Eugenie is a double agent," mused an X user.

Advertisement

Like we said, Matta isn't convinced that's the case. "Eugenie has always managed to maintain strong family ties while staying largely out of the spotlight ... She's one of the few royals who's been able to maintain personal relationships without really getting drawn into the narrative of 'sides,'" she told us. To be honest, with Eugenie not directly involved in any of the drama, it's an admirable approach.