Kate Middleton Without Makeup Is Seriously Head-Turning

Although Kate Middleton has undergone an amazing transformation as she's risen in ranks within the royal family, one thing has remained consistent: her makeup is always flattering, expertly applied, and most importantly, aligned with the royal family's spoken and unspoken protocol regarding fashion, where simple, classy palettes are the preference, if not the rule.

Even Middleton's wedding makeup, like her gorgeous dress, erred on the side of classic and chic. And Middleton did it herself! "[Makeup artist Arabella Preston] had about three or four lessons with Kate at her private flat in Chelsea and has also gone, very privately, to Clarence House," shared Wedding Planner Mark Niemierko with People in 2011. "Arabella was supposed to be coming on the day as well, but now she isn't because Kate's comfortable and confident in doing it herself," he added.

With that said, she isn't always dolled up, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, is a serious head-turner even when she's not wearing makeup. And though you'd be hard-pressed to find any recent photos of her bare-faced in public, Middleton rarely wears much makeup when it's time to round up her children from school. "There are no blow-dries — it's always hair up in a ponytail," shared a source with Daily Record. "She's either in her gym clothes, or a dress and sneakers, very little makeup, apologizing as she's late for the school run before dashing off. It's the life of a working mum with three young children — just a different sort of day job to most." In her younger years, Middleton was even more adventurous about stepping out without makeup.

