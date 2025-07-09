Is Leland Chapman Still A Bounty Hunter? His Absence, Explained

Longtime fans of "Dog the Bounty Hunter" may recall that way back in 2012, the titular character's sons Duane Lee and Leland Chapman both quit the show after their stepmother called the latter out for not performing at work. However, fret not: these days, that drama is long behind them.

Advertisement

ICYMI, when the late Beth Chapman criticized Duane Lee in the early 2010s, he quit, with his younger brother Leland following suit in a show of support. Of course, everyone ultimately made nice fairly soon after that and Leland even featured on the original show's spinoffs, "Dog and Beth: On the Hunt" and "Dog's Most Wanted." Having said that, when "Dog's Most Wanted" came to an end and the other show the family had in the pipeline, "Dogs Unleashed" was cancelled, like the rest of the Chapman brood, Leland stopped spending as much time on our screens. That said, while we may not be seeing all their work, Leland and Dog continued working together on occasion — and even when they haven't collabed, Dog has made it clear he's exceptionally proud of his son. Case in point: speaking in a 2025 Facebook Q&A, Dog mused that while he didn't believe anyone could quite match up to his own track record, Leland — who is still a bounty hunter today — was right up there. "They're none as successful as me, except for maybe Leland," he said.

Advertisement

Outside of bounty hunting duties, Leland and Dog have also done publicity together. Leland was a special guest at Dog Fest 2024, and they also attended a meet and greet at the Juicy's Bail Bonds Customer Appreciation Event in May 2024. And then, on a more personal level, they've also shared some very sweet social media posts in one another's honor for birthdays and other special occasions.