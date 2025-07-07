Karoline Leavitt's Young And Fun July 4th Look Puts Her Husband's Age On Blast

A photo carousel rounding up the July 4th weekend wound up highlighting Karoline Leavitt's massive age gap in her marriage as she posed on the beach in a swimsuit next to her husband. The White House press secretary uploaded a seven-photo post to Instagram on July 7. Leavitt was photographed from behind holding hands with her husband, Nicholas Riccio — who is 32 years her senior — while also holding their baby as the couple walked together. There were also a couple of shots from a Washington Nationals game and a photo of Riccio holding their child while fireworks went off in the background.

Advertisement

It was the fifth slide in the post that had people buzzing, as Leavitt and her husband were captured on the beach together. She sported a red bikini, but kept it modest by wearing a white beach dress over it. Riccio had on a dark blue golf shirt and blue swim shorts, and both of them accessorized with dark shades. Leavitt's husband had his arm over her shoulder while she reached up to grab his hand, but the married couple didn't seem particularly close as they smiled for the camera. The press secretary leaned her shoulder close to her husband, but her hips were several inches away. A follow-up pic further highlighted Riccio's age as he was photographed pulling a cart on a boardwalk with their baby on board. People mocked Leavitt's husband and called him by some brutal nicknames in the comments. "You spend a lot of time with your grandad," one Instagram user wrote as a jab at Riccio's age. "Who is the old guy? Her dad?" another asked.

Advertisement

Of course, that was not the first time an Instagram post drew attention to their age difference.