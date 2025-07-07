Karoline Leavitt's Young And Fun July 4th Look Puts Her Husband's Age On Blast
A photo carousel rounding up the July 4th weekend wound up highlighting Karoline Leavitt's massive age gap in her marriage as she posed on the beach in a swimsuit next to her husband. The White House press secretary uploaded a seven-photo post to Instagram on July 7. Leavitt was photographed from behind holding hands with her husband, Nicholas Riccio — who is 32 years her senior — while also holding their baby as the couple walked together. There were also a couple of shots from a Washington Nationals game and a photo of Riccio holding their child while fireworks went off in the background.
It was the fifth slide in the post that had people buzzing, as Leavitt and her husband were captured on the beach together. She sported a red bikini, but kept it modest by wearing a white beach dress over it. Riccio had on a dark blue golf shirt and blue swim shorts, and both of them accessorized with dark shades. Leavitt's husband had his arm over her shoulder while she reached up to grab his hand, but the married couple didn't seem particularly close as they smiled for the camera. The press secretary leaned her shoulder close to her husband, but her hips were several inches away. A follow-up pic further highlighted Riccio's age as he was photographed pulling a cart on a boardwalk with their baby on board. People mocked Leavitt's husband and called him by some brutal nicknames in the comments. "You spend a lot of time with your grandad," one Instagram user wrote as a jab at Riccio's age. "Who is the old guy? Her dad?" another asked.
Of course, that was not the first time an Instagram post drew attention to their age difference.
Karoline Leavitt keeps posting her much older husband
Just two months earlier, Karoline Leavitt posted a poolside pic that was a brutal reminder of her age gap with Nicholas Riccio. Donald Trump's press secretary showed off her tanned legs in the opening slide of a May 4 Instagram carousel. She rocked a white and gray romper while holding her son, who wore a matching onesie. It was the second photo in the post that garnered the most attention, as Leavitt posed next to Riccio poolside while he held their child. She wore a baby blue sweater and white pants, while he had on a dark suit. The next pic was a shot of Riccio holding their baby on a boardwalk and planting a kiss on his son's cheek. The juxtaposition of seeing Riccio next to his much-younger wife and very young child brought the trolls out in full force, and multiple variations of the "grandpa" joke were employed.
Perhaps Leavitt has learned to tune out the online hate or has just grown immune to it, as she keeps proudly posting family photos with her husband and child. After attending the Easter egg roll at the White House, the press secretary uploaded two pics from the day to Instagram. Keeping with the theme of the holiday, Leavitt wore a blue pastel dress, and her husband had on a brown suit with a light purple tie. They sat on a bench at the White House, and Leavitt had her smiling child seated on her knee. This post was no different from others that have featured Riccio, as followers were savage in the comment section with various iterations of the age-difference jokes. To her credit, the trolling has not deterred Leavitt from posting her older husband online.