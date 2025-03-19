Karoline Leavitt's Awkward Blunder While Boasting About Her Age-Gap Marriage

For someone who supposedly hates putting her personal life in the spotlight, Karoline Leavitt sure gives us plenty of reasons to side-eye her marriage. A 32-year age gap is already enough to raise eyebrows, but the grandma outfit-loving White House secretary recently made a slip-up that makes their dynamic even more questionable.

For those out of the loop, Leavitt is married to property developer Nicholas "Nick" Riccio, a man old enough to be her father — and, well, her latest comment isn't helping shut down that observation. Riccio was reportedly involved in her finance committee during her failed 2022 congressional run in New Hampshire. Fast forward a year, and they were married, and long after, they had a baby. While Riccio apparently encouraged Leavitt to return to work just days after giving birth, he's rarely seen in public with her. She told fans on Instagram that he "hates social media" but insists he's her "number one fan, the best dad, and just the best man I've ever met."

Cute, right? Well, until she slipped up. In what can only be described as a verbal faceplant, Leavitt kind of implied in an interview that Riccio was her "dad." Uh, what? We get praising your partner, but that wording? For a man more than three decades older? Let's just say, for someone who doesn't want scrutiny on her personal life, she's not exactly making it easy to look away.