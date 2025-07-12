Bill Clinton's Health Decline: The Tragic Truth Is Out In The Open

During the decades he spent in the political arena, Bill Clinton wrote his name in history for myriad reasons. From leading the longest economic expansion in non-war times to successfully merging center-left and center-right policies, the 42nd president of the United States left a widely regarded effective legacy. However, he was also the protagonist of one of the biggest scandals that rocked the White House. Nowadays, though, the retired politician more often makes headlines for his deteriorating health.

Advertisement

During a June outing with Hillary Clinton, Bill raised concerns after he struggled on his feet. "Bill can hardly walk," conservative social media figure Buzz Patterson noted alongside a video shared on X. Bill, who's in his late 70s, seemed rather stiff on his legs, something that was made even more noticeable against Hillary's agility. The former secretary of state is only a year younger than her husband.

Bill has admittedly not always been the best at maintaining a healthy lifestyle. "The good news is, my husband loves to eat and enjoys it," Hillary told The New York Times shortly after Bill was elected president in 1992. "The bad news is, he loves to eat, even when things are not always right for him." He was forced to address his choices in his 50s when he started experiencing serious heart problems. That wasn't his only health scare around that time, but it was the toughest. From then on, he adopted a healthier diet. But issues continued to arise as he aged.

Advertisement