Bill Clinton Reveals The State Of His Health After Hospital Stay

Bill Clinton wants everyone to know that he's healthier than ever after a blood infection landed him in the hospital. The former president opened up about his health to People during an interview promoting his upcoming MasterClass.

In the interview, Clinton said that his admission to the UC Irvine Medical Center was the result of a "long standing infection that was essentially in hiding." The 75-year-old admitted that he knew he had problems with his health for a while. "I knew I had it 15 months ago," he said. "I took a six-day antibiotic treatment. We thought it was okay, and it wasn't. So it came out, got in my bloodstream. And I was delirious for a couple of days." As Fox News previously reported, the former president has a history of serious heart problems, though this most recent health scare wasn't related to his heart.

Clinton admitted to People that he wasn't aware of the seriousness of his infection. "I didn't know enough to be scared," he said. "I was too sick." The former president described feeling feverish during an event for the Clinton Foundation, which prompted him to get help. Thankfully, Clinton is all healed up after being on antibiotics for over a month. "I feel better than I have in two years. I feel good," he added, joking that he might not be able to live down all the embarrassing conversations he had as a result of his delirium. "I'll probably have to live with it for the rest of my life," he quipped.