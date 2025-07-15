Why Some Royal Watchers Are Convinced Meghan & Harry Are 'Separated'
Some royal watchers are once again convinced that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are separating. While Meghan and Harry have long been plagued by divorce rumors (which were started mostly by their haters), the latest separation rumors aren't related to their marriage. Instead, they're connected to their business dealings. As you know, Meghan and Harry have been in business together for years, with their most high-profile deal being the $100 million Netflix deal they snagged back in 2020. The deal produced "Harry & Meghan," "With Love, Meghan," and several other smaller projects over the past five years.
However, a new report is alleging that Prince Harry is seeking to distance himself from Meghan professionally. According to the Daily Mail, Harry spent the better part of the last year attempting to establish his commercial career separate from Meghan's. "Harry is unkindly described as the 'spare' to Meghan's endeavors," a source shared with the outlet (via GB News). "In reality, he has been giving her the space to flourish. Now it is his time to throw himself into exciting new work. Invictus will always come first, but he has also been working on commercial ideas of his own."
With that said, neither Harry nor Meghan has confirmed news of downsizing of their business relationship — now or in the future. In fact, there have been rumors that the royal pair is gearing up to re-sign an even bigger deal with Netflix.
Is Netflix requesting a divorce clause in Harry and Meghan's new contract?
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's original deal with Netflix expires in 2025, but their relationship with Netflix is reportedly set to continue via an even larger $153 million deal that would allow them to continue producing content for the company. However, a report by Radar has suggested that Netflix wants to weave a divorce clause into their contract that, in the case of their split, would ensure they get priority in an interview after their divorce. "Everyone can see, with the stress of everything, that there are cracks starting to show, and it's only fair that Netflix get first dibs on an interview if they do eventually divorce," a source shared. They continued, "They know Harry and Meghan are under pressure and all the cards are on the table — from a divorce chat being locked in, in advance, to introducing their kids to the world."
There have been no credible reports about Meghan and Harry splitting, so anything that doesn't come from them should be taken with a grain of salt. In other Meghan and Harry news, the couple is dealing with confirmed changes professionally. In 2025, the royal pair lost two senior members of their PR team during a transition period for their businesses. They then sought PR experts from a new, larger PR firm that would give them access to more support. "As the duke and duchess's business and philanthropic interests grow, I have made the strategic decision to move toward a more traditional communications structure of specialist agency support," Harry's Chief Communications Officer Meredith Maines shared (via The Independent). "Transitioning from a team of two to an agency support staff of eight, operating across five different time zones, will give international media and stakeholders better access, and critically, faster response times to inquiries."