Why Some Royal Watchers Are Convinced Meghan & Harry Are 'Separated'

Some royal watchers are once again convinced that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are separating. While Meghan and Harry have long been plagued by divorce rumors (which were started mostly by their haters), the latest separation rumors aren't related to their marriage. Instead, they're connected to their business dealings. As you know, Meghan and Harry have been in business together for years, with their most high-profile deal being the $100 million Netflix deal they snagged back in 2020. The deal produced "Harry & Meghan," "With Love, Meghan," and several other smaller projects over the past five years.

However, a new report is alleging that Prince Harry is seeking to distance himself from Meghan professionally. According to the Daily Mail, Harry spent the better part of the last year attempting to establish his commercial career separate from Meghan's. "Harry is unkindly described as the 'spare' to Meghan's endeavors," a source shared with the outlet (via GB News). "In reality, he has been giving her the space to flourish. Now it is his time to throw himself into exciting new work. Invictus will always come first, but he has also been working on commercial ideas of his own."

With that said, neither Harry nor Meghan has confirmed news of downsizing of their business relationship — now or in the future. In fact, there have been rumors that the royal pair is gearing up to re-sign an even bigger deal with Netflix.

