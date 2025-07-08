Emmanuel Macron & Wife Brigitte's Icy Behavior In England Hints At Trouble In Paradise
Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron's marriage is riddled with red flags, and folks have been buzzing about this a bit extra as of late. Just a few weeks ago, the French president went viral when his wife was caught on video putting her hands in his face and shoving him away from her. This sparked new concern about the high-profile couple's relationship. And upon their arrival in England to meet with the royal family, their behavior toward one another is reigniting the split rumors.
If there is one couple who knows a thing or two about relationship rumors and divorce chatter, it's William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales. Yet, when they met the Macrons at the airport upon their arrival in England, the heat was off of them and on their guests. Emmanuel made his way down the steps of their jet before turning around and holding out his hand for Brigitte. Instead of taking her husband's hand, however, Brigitte descended the stairs on her own, holding onto the rail. This prompted Emmanuel to put his hand down and, unsurprisingly, raised more questions from the public about the state of the couple's marriage.
The couple's romance had a unique and controversial start
The apparent fight that was caught on video back in May wasn't the start of the public's questions about Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron's marriage. Emmanuel and Brigitte's age gap is seriously scandalous and has long been a source of speculation. Brigitte is 24 years older than Emmanuel and was his high school teacher when they met. At the time, Brigitte was 39 and Emmanuel was just 15. When his affair with his teacher came to light, Emmanuel was sent to boarding school. In an interview with Paris Match — translated by the Independent — Brigitte explained, "For me, such a young boy was crippling. Emmanuel had to leave for Paris. I told myself that he would fall in love with someone his [own] age. It didn't happen." The couple went on to tie the knot in 2007.
It's understandable why the couples' unusual beginnings have given folks pause. And now, nearly two decades after getting married, the apparent instability of their relationship is raising even more eyebrows as folks wonder if a split is around the corner.