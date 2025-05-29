Emmanuel & Brigitte Macron's Marriage Is Riddled With Red Flags

France's first couple just had their very own Beyoncé–Jay-Z–Solange moment — except it happened on a tarmac, not in an elevator, and Solange (or at least their version of Solange) was nowhere in sight. During a state visit to Vietnam, cameras caught Brigitte Macron appearing to shove (or slap?) President Emmanuel Macron's face as they prepared to descend from their private jet. Awkward doesn't even begin to cover it, and unfortunately, it's not the only eyebrow-raising thing about their decades-long marriage.

Emmanuel, of course, brushed the whole thing off, convincing everyone and their mother that the shove, slap, smack, or whatever it was that Brigitte did to his face was done all in good fun. Speaking to the press, he downplayed the whole thing, claiming that they were just joking around and everyone else just blew it out of proportion. "My wife and I were squabbling, we were rather joking, and I was taken by surprise," he said, notes The Cut. "We are bickering and joking, and a video becomes a sort of geoplanetary catastrophe. In the world we live in, we don't have a lot of time to lose ... This is all a bit of nonsense." Because yes, apparently, a very public face-smack from your wife is just another quirky marital moment — nothing fishy whatsoever.

But truth be told, that moment is hardly the most controversial thing about their decades-long relationship. Their entire union has been surrounded by controversy since day one. Brigitte is nearly 25 years older than Emmanuel — and they met when she was his high school teacher. He was 15. She was married. Let that sink in. And sure, the Macrons have gone to great lengths to portray their marriage as a love story for the ages, but the optics haven't always worked in their favor.