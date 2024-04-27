How Aaron Taylor-Johnson Defended Major Age Gap With His Wife

Unlike many of his peers, Aaron Taylor-Johnson has mostly avoided being the subject of tabloid fodder — except when it comes to his relationship status. His marriage to director Sam Taylor-Johnson tends to raise eyebrows, largely due to their significant age gap. A May-December romance through and through, the couple has a whooping 23-year years between them, but over the years, the two of them have defended their love, with Aaron being adamant that age is just a number.

The couple met in 2008 when Aaron auditioned for Sam's film "Nowhere Boy," in her home, around the time she was newly divorced from her ex, Jay Jopling. She was 42 then, and Aaron was barely legal at 18. According to the pair, sparks flew instantly, but they kept it cool and professional on set, telling Harper's Bazaar that there was "no funny business at all", although the other cast and crew members felt the palpable romantic tension between them. When filming ended, Aaron wasted no time to kickstart their romance. "As soon as we finished, he told me he was going to marry me. We had never been on a date, or even kissed," Sam said, to which Aaron added, "And a year to the minute after we met, exactly one year to the minute, I got down on one knee and asked her to marry me."

The couple has since tied the knot, had children, and mostly retreated from the spotlight — though not from the criticism. Naysayers continue to be skeptical about their marriage, and per Aaron, he can't fathom why his personal life choices are up for public debate.